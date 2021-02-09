Canyon Lake swimmers (from left) Caleigh Krystyniak, Shleby Palmer, Danielle Carty and Danielle Zulueta set a new school record in the 200-yard freestyle relay last Thursday at the Region VII-5A meet in San Antonio. Krystyniak also set a new mark in the 100-yard breaststroke.
SAN ANTONIO — When the Canyon Lake girls swim team took a break for lunch before last Thursday’s event finals at the Region VII-5A meet in San Antonio, they returned to a startling discovery.
The Lady Hawks’ team bus had been broken into by thieves, who took every backpack and bag containing essential equipment. Undeterred, head coach Kim Moses and her team replaced six swimsuits, goggles and swim caps and were able to set two school records while competing at North East ISD’s Josh Davis Natatorium and Bill Walker Pool.
