New Braunfels Christian saw its 2019-20 season slip away Saturday afternoon as Rosehill Christian from Tomball posted a 67-55 victory behind 35 points from senior guard Jacob Anderson.
The Eagles, who are 24-7, converted 10 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter to cement the triumph.
The Wildcats (22-14) did not go down without a fight, however, posting a 26-point second period after falling behind 14-8 after one. Junior Hayden Holcombe scored a team-best 21 points on the afternoon and scored nine of his points in the productive second quarter. In the same period, junior Boone Stamps helped the offense with two of his game-best four 3-point shots and finished with 15 points. Sophomore Ethan Torres scored five points on a trey and two free throws.
The Wildcats led 34-32 at the break.
“I am so proud of these young men,” NBCA head coach Tony Brubaker said. “They came out and fought toe-to-toe with an elite team in TAPPS 3A. Anderson is a first team all-state player and he made a lot of plays today.”
Just as the second period was a back-and-forth affair, the third was more of the same. NBCA moved its lead to five at 40-35 with just under four minutes to play in the third, but Rosehill went on a run and used a 7-0 spurt to grab a 42-40 advantage and later led 44-40 heading into the fourth.
Holcombe’s three-point play made it a one-point game early in the fourth. However, Rosehill made one of two free throws and then knocked down a 3 to make it a five-point contest. Unfortunately, the Wildcats were out of runs.
Junior Elijah Sexton scored nine points as the Eagles’ defense slowed him down most of the afternoon with their 1-3-1 zone. He finished with a game-high 13 rebounds and added four assists and two steals. Seniors Jordan Mesa and Hunter Holly played their final games for the Wildcats.
“It was a great season for the ’Cats and I am genuinely excited for each of these guys’ future,” Brubaker said. “The seniors each have a bright future and the returning players give us a great core for next season.
“Every team wants to get to the state tournament and win it all, but only one team gets that honor. We were one of the better teams this season and no one can take that from us.”
