The road to Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin for the state track and field meet continued Thursday as New Braunfels High School hosted its annual Unicorn Relays.
New Braunfels, Canyon and Smithson Valley all competed at the meet, and each squad made some noise in various events.
The Rangers’ boys team took second place behind winner San Antonio Johnson (164 points) with its 147 points, followed by the Cougars (116 points) and Unicorns (110 points) in third and fourth place, respectively.
On the girls’ side, New Braunfels was the top local school and took fourth place with 95 points behind winner Boerne Champion, runner-up San Antonio Reagan and third-place Johnson. Smithson Valley’s girls (73 points) were fifth, while Canyon (44 points) placed sixth as a squad.
Smithson Valley’s boys were paced by a dominant showing in the sprint relays. The Rangers’ 4x100-, 4x200- and 4x400-meter squads all took first place at the Unicorn Relays with respective times of 41.82, 1:28.28 and 3:22.86. The 4x100- and 4x200-meter teams both consisted of Greg Eggleston, Jackson Sennie, Cullen Betsey and Devante Mount, while the 4x400-meter group was made up of Eggleston, Kirk Zuber, Hunter LaCour and Tait Maples.
Eggleston and Mount also finished first and second in the long jump after turning in respective leaps of 22-6 and 22-4.75.
The list of medalists for the Smithson Valley boys was rounded out by Sennie (second, triple jump), Jonah Ulbricht (third, pole vault), Betsey (third, 100-meter dash), Maples (second, 400-meter dash), Sam Torres (third, 3,200-meter run), LaCour (third, 300-meter hurdles) and the distance medley team of Zuber, Tristan Kelm, Maples and Joe Wesloh that took second.
Canyon was led by a trio of first-place finishers at the Unicorn Relays — Derick Arredondo, Cody Stone and Corbin Cavanaugh.
Arredondo won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.57, while Stone crossed the finish line first in the 800-meter run after turning in a time of 2:00.52. Cavanaugh took the top spot in the pole vault after successfully clearing the bar at 15-0.
Also earning medals for the Cougar boys on Thursday were: Jack Loos (second, 100-meter dash), Rashaad Tokatlioglu (second, 200-meter dash), Dominic Saldana (third, 110-meter hurdles), Aidan Peddycoart (second, shot put), Logan Dolle (second, discus) and Austin Davisson (second, pole vault). The 4x200-meter relay team of Cameron Hill, Tokatlioglu, Loos and Zolan Gonzalez took second, while the 4x100-meter squad of Arredondo, Brendyn Williams, Gonzalez and Loos finished third.
New Braunfels’ boys saw Bobby Hughey claim gold in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:25.28, while Craig Johnson (first) and Xavier Webb (second) swept gold and silver in the 110-meter hurdles with respective times of 14.48 and 14.50. Meanwhile, Charles Wipf won the discus event with a throw of 131-2.5 and Kaden Walker took first place in the high jump after clearing 6-0.
Also posting top-three finishes for the Unicorns were: Johnson (second, 300-meter hurdles), Luis Salgado (third, discus), Michael White (third, high jump) and the 4x400-meter relay team of Bryson Dyer, Thomas Wofford, Daniel Cabello and Webb, which claimed silver.
The Lady Unicorns were led by Kayla Hernandez’s victory in the 800-meter run (2:20.41) and Abigail Morrow’s first-place performance in the high jump (5-6).
Also taking home medals for New Braunfels were the trio of Abigail Rust (second, 3,200 meters), Jeannette Hill (third, discus) and Caressa Vajdos (third, pole vault). The 4x200-meter relay team of Hannon Joseph, Bella Barr, Mikylie Wing and Veronica Pietersen finished second, while the distance medley squad of Kennady Fontenot, Cristina Castaneda-Dominguez, Lena Baumann and Tristan Nemec took third.
Smithson Valley’s girls received a gold medal from Avianna Trinidad in the pole vault after she cleared 12-9. Trinidad is the reigning Class 6A silver medalist after finishing second at state last season.
The Lady Rangers also watched Clarissa Hambrick take second in the 800-meter run, while Sara Scott and Taylor Wright were third in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run events, respectively. The distance medley group of Sophia Perez, Hannah Connolly, Amalie Mills and Scott earned second and the 4x400-meter relay team of Trinidad, Jezell Shows, Mills and Hambrick came in third.
Canyon’s girls were given a boost by medalist Alexia Tiscareno-Macias, who was third in the 800-meter run. The Cougarettes’ 4x100-meter relay team of Alison Staats, Madeleine Johnston, Zenai Fowler and Kaytlyn Joshua finished third as well.
