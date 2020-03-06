The Canyon baseball team kicked off play at the Comal Tournament Thursday afternoon by battling back to defeat Boerne 6-2 at Cougar Field.
Head coach Jim Blair’s squad improved to 4-2 overall after shrugging off a 1-0 deficit and plating six straight runs in the third and fourth frames.
Callon Farr drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game, and following a passed ball that allowed Damian Carreon to score, Michael Bassett added a two-RBI double to left. Chance Reisdorph later added a sac fly in the fourth.
Leadoff man Parker Vrazel went 2 for 4 with two runs scored in the triumph, while Bassett collected the win from the mound after tossing six frames and allowing two runs — none earned — on three hits. He struck out six.
