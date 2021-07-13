The New Braunfels Red 11-year-old Baseball All-Stars punched their ticket to the state tournament after claiming the Section 4 championship Saturday following an 8-5 victory against El Campo at the NBLL Complex. The roster includes Isaiah Escalante, Ty Naizer, Tavis Peters, Gavin Jachade, Caleb Patrick, Weslee Williams, Eddie Ryan, Noah Morrison, Connor Madsen, Noah Delgado, Knox Taylor and Vince Geishauser. The team is coached by Greg Williams, Zach Taylor and Paul Naizer.
The New Braunfels 11-year-old Softball All-Stars are headed to state after cruising to the Section 4 title at the NBLL Complex. The team roster features Victoria Villareal, Bella Lile, Leah Smith, Averi Quintanilla, Kyla Bray, Brooklyn Riggs, Briana Sparks, Ryley Jones, Liza Schexnayder, Sydney Banks, Madi Molinar and Evelyn Gusman. The squad is coached by Adam Schexnayder, NBLL VP of Softball Bob Schaezler, Brad Banks, Brian Sparks, Cory Wootton and Tony Molinar. Next up is a trip to El Campo for the Texas East State Tournament beginning this Friday.
The New Braunfels Red 11-year-old Baseball All-Stars punched their ticket to the state tournament after claiming the Section 4 championship Saturday following an 8-5 victory against El Campo at the NBLL Complex. The roster includes Isaiah Escalante, Ty Naizer, Tavis Peters, Gavin Jachade, Caleb Patrick, Weslee Williams, Eddie Ryan, Noah Morrison, Connor Madsen, Noah Delgado, Knox Taylor and Vince Geishauser. The team is coached by Greg Williams, Zach Taylor and Paul Naizer.
Courtesy photo
The New Braunfels 11-year-old Softball All-Stars are headed to state after cruising to the Section 4 title at the NBLL Complex. The team roster features Victoria Villareal, Bella Lile, Leah Smith, Averi Quintanilla, Kyla Bray, Brooklyn Riggs, Briana Sparks, Ryley Jones, Liza Schexnayder, Sydney Banks, Madi Molinar and Evelyn Gusman. The squad is coached by Adam Schexnayder, NBLL VP of Softball Bob Schaezler, Brad Banks, Brian Sparks, Cory Wootton and Tony Molinar. Next up is a trip to El Campo for the Texas East State Tournament beginning this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.