The Canyon boys soccer team suffered its first loss of 2020 Tuesday night at home during a 3-0 decision against visiting Alamo Heights.
The Cougars (7-1 overall) surrendered one goal prior to halftime and two more in the second half as the Mules rode home with a non-district win.
Alamo Heights’ goals were scored by Tyler Thronson, Austin Auber and Max Dickey. David Medina finished with a pair of assists as well for the Mules.
Canyon goalkeeper Jio Lopez played all 80 minutes and registered eight saves during the setback.
The Cougars will have some time off to sharpen their skills prior to their District 26-6A opener on Friday, Jan. 24 against rival New Braunfels. That match is set for 7:15 p.m. at Unicorn Stadium.
