KATY — Canyon rebounded from its first loss of 2021 to defeat co-host Katy in the third-place match Saturday at the Katy ISD/Cy-Fair ISD Tournament.
The Cougarettes (10-1) sailed into the tournament semifinals on Saturday following six straight wins in pool play to begin the event. Head coach Heather Sanders’ team fell 3-1 (25-17, 27-25, 13-25, 25-23) to San Antonio Brandeis in the semifinals but swept Katy 3-0 (25-22, 25-10, 25-20) in its finale to wrap up third place.
