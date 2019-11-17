BRYAN — Canyon Lake’s ground game came alive Friday night against Needville, but the Bluejays’ Ashton Stredick proved to be unstoppable.
Stredick rushed for a game-high 508 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries — an average of 15.4 yards per attempt. The senior’s efforts were enough to help Needville collect a 40-33 triumph at Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium.
The Hawks (6-5) entered halftime up 27-21 but couldn’t hang on down the stretch. The Bluejays (9-2) shut out Canyon Lake 12-0 in the third period and then won the final stanza 7-6 to escape with a bi-district win over the Hawks for the second year in a row.
Stredick accounted for over 94% of his team’s total offensive output on the night.
Needville also saw defensive back Tannor Baker scoop up a loose ball in the second quarter and sprint 92 yards for a score. The play ended a promising drive by Canyon Lake, which looked to be driving for a go-ahead score.
The Hawks regained the advantage before intermission, but Stredick added three second-half TDs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.