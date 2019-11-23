SEGUIN — As the fouls mounted and the flow of the game screeched to a halt, frustration appeared to be setting in for the Unicorns Friday night in Seguin.
New Braunfels saw its 13-point halftime lead trimmed to six heading into the final stanza and was without starting guard Mason Pullen, who left the game in the first quarter after an awkward landing.
However, the Unicorns (3-0) went back to the basics in the final eight minutes and made a concerted effort to get to the rim. New Braunfels also locked down the glass on both ends of the floor and saw Eli Datesman connect on six key free throws to help secure a 56-43 victory at Goldie Harris Gym.
“I thought the guys did a really good job of getting an ugly win,” head coach David Brawner said. “That’s three of those now.”
The Matadors pulled to within six late in the third quarter following a few made baskets and a pair of successful free throws from Gerrit Twitero that were the result of a technical foul.
The Unicorns regrouped and came out with a renewed focus for the final stanza. Jacobs immediately drove to the rim for a lay-in and Lewis added a baby hook shot on New Braunfels’ next trip down the floor.
Moments later, Datesman provided a driving layup that put the Unicorns up 44-34.
“We really just talked about getting the ball to Grant,” Brawner said of his message after the third quarter. “He’s really just such a calming force on the floor, and we also went out and we got a couple stops that we needed.”
Jacobs stepped in to draw a charge later in the period, and another Seguin possession was erased thanks to a blocked shot by Quintin Williams. Datesman, who finished with a game-high 21 points, added two free throws to punctuate a 10-2 run that gave New Braunfels a 48-34 lead with 4:35 left to play.
As a team, the Unicorns went 8 of 9 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played a really good first half, but we just couldn’t make free throws,” Brawner said. “If we make six or seven more free throws and a couple of those silly layups, we’re up 20 at the half.”
New Braunfels galloped to a 9-1 lead in the opening period and later saw Pullen throw a lob pass to Jacobs for an alley-oop layup that increased the Unicorns’ edge to 17-5. Pullen came up limping and had to sit for the remainder of the game with an apparent ankle injury.
“He had tweaked it earlier and thought it was good,” Brawner said. “Obviously, it was not.”
Seguin’s full-court press began to slow the pace of play, and a bevy of whistles also wreaked havoc on the tempo. In the end, though, New Braunfels fought through all of the struggles to post a wire-to-wire win.
“We knew it was going to be like this for us tonight,” the coach said. “This was good for us. This is what we needed to see.”
Lewis tallied 10 points in the win, while Jacobs and Jackson Reid each added nine. Pullen tallied seven in the first quarter before leaving the game.
New Braunfels is scheduled to make its 2019-20 home debut this coming Monday at 2 p.m. when South San rolls into town for a non-district battle.
