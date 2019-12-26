After losing one game in pool play, New Braunfels Christian had to settle for the third place game at its home tournament and defeated a tough Shiner St. Paul team 52-44 on Dec. 14.
Playing again without junior point guard Hayden Holcombe, the Wildcats (13-8) won a battle behind 17 points from junior Elijah Sexton and 14 points from sophomore guard Ethan Torres. Torres made four 3-point shots, two in each half, while Sexton went six for six from the free throw line in the final period.
“I was proud of the way we competed this weekend without our point guard and team leader,” NBCA head coach Tony Brubaker said. “We were able to manage enough offense while continuing to improved defensively against some very good offensive teams.”
NBCA led 17-9 after one and was up 24-18 at the half and 33-26 after three, but Shiner made a run and tied it up briefly. However, the Wildcats got a couple of big shots from Torres and free throws from Sexton and senior Jordan Mesa, as well as a three-point play from junior Boone Stamps.
The Wildcats, who have struggled at the line at times this season, made 10 of 11 in the fourth quarter.
