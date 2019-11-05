FAYETTEVILLLE — The Lady Cats’ road to redemption has led them all the way back to the TAPPS Class 3A state tournament.
New Braunfels Christian Academy (36-5) swept aside Brazos Christian School Saturday afternoon by scores of 25-6, 25-8 and 25-13 at Fayetteville High School. NBCA, which finished as the state runner-up last season, will now set its sights on the classification’s ultimate prize.
“We knew this game was to go back to the state tournament and the girls went in focused and ready to work,” New Braunfels Christian head coach Megan Dugie said. “Without a doubt we are very proud of the girls.”
In Saturday’s regional playoff triumph, the Lady Cats received a team-best 16 kills from Hailey Hamlett and 11 kills courtesy of Camdyn Doucet. Setter Adria Galles dished out 36 assists to keep the attack in rhythm, and teammate Kiana Van Haaren registered six blocks at the net.
NBCA is now set to return to West High School, which is once again the stage for the TAPPS state volleyball tournament. Dugie said her team will be familiar with its surroundings this time around.
“We are excited to get back to the state tournament,” the coach said. “We know the environment and how exciting of an atmosphere it is to play there. We’re ready to get to work the next few days and work hard for what’s to come.”
The Lady Cats will draw Tomball Rosehill Christian in the state semifinals. The match is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday at West High School.
The winner advances to Friday’s title match.
