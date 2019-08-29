The Cougarettes outlasted San Antonio Churchill 3-2 in a seesaw match Tuesday night in New Braunfels.
Canyon and the Lady Chargers traded wins for the first four sets before head coach Heather Sanders’ team secured a 15-13 triumph in the deciding fifth game. The Cougarettes (19-11 overall) won sets two and four by scores of 25-23 and 25-15, while Churchill claimed games one and three by scores of 25-19 and 25-22.
Canyon relied on a balanced attack, as Lauren Woitena (20 kills), Angel Jones (12 kills), Kyla Malone (11 kills) and Erin Jones (10 kills) all contributed heavily. Erin Jones also posted 34 assists and 16 digs to complete a triple-double.
Matti Theurer notched a team-best 35 digs, while Addison Evans tacked on 24 digs and Angel Jones registered 3 1/2 total blocks.
The Cougarettes are now slated to travel to Dripping Springs this Friday for a 7 p.m. non-district match.
CL fends off Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Hawks emerged victorious following a five-set tussle Tuesday night against Johnson City on the road.
Canyon Lake (11-12 overall) held on for a 3-2 win that came by respective scores of 25-16, 20-25, 25-16, 17-25 and 15-9. The team was paced by Megan Vorhis’ 14 kills and six blocks and Cassidy Felps’ 30 assists on the night.
Lainee Moses also tallied 14 digs in the triumph, while teammate Kayla Wunderlich recorded three aces.
Head coach Kim Clemons’ team will now prepare itself to host non-district foe Blanco Friday night at 6 p.m. in Fischer.
