Canyon’s Maya Jones (left) and Smithson Valley’s Bella Kerr each helped their team wrap up a second consecutive outright district championship this past Friday. The Cougarettes won District 26-5A and the Lady Rangers clinched the top spot in 27-6A.
BUDA — The Cougarettes and Lady Rangers have gone back-to-back as outright district champions.
Both teams locked up their second straight league crowns this past weekend, as Canyon swept Buda Johnson away from home to claim the District 26-5A title and Smithson Valley defeated East Central 3-0 on the road to sew up the 27-6A crown.
