CANYON LAKE (2-1) AT SMITHVILLE (2-1)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Tiger Stadium, 285 TX-95, Smithville
Last season
— Canyon Lake won 50-30.
Player spotlight
— Canyon Lake junior LB Kyle Wharton comes into Friday’s game with 13 total tackles in three games. Wharton and his teammates will once again be challenged by an explosive and balanced attack.
— Smithville senior QB Lane Otto is the leader of the Tigers’ spread attack. Otto has thrown for 533 yards and 10 touchdowns thus far in addition to rushing for 97 yards and a score.
Outlook
— The Hawks fell behind early during a 45-7 loss to rival Wimberley last week and were unable to find enough rhythm in the passing game to battle back into contention. Head coach Charley Drum said the Texans forced the Hawks into their aerial game, but dropped passes kept his team from making Wimberley pay for selling out against the run. Canyon Lake will look to shake off the defeat and attempt to slow down the Tigers this week on the road. The Hawks will also look to get their rushing attack back in gear to try and prevent falling into another sizable deficit against a potentially explosive opponent.
— The Tigers flattened a pair of Austin ISD schools — Eastside Memorial (68-0) and Lanier (76-13) — before falling 33-14 to Columbus last week. Smithville relies on Otto to distribute the ball to WR Kirt Hawkins, who has 213 yards and a score on 10 catches, as well as Tardrick Fowler and Charles Hodge IV. The Tigers also have a physical running back in Cameron Juarez (229 yards, five touchdowns). Defensively, Drum said Smithville’s secondary is “full of playmakers,” and mentioned linebackers Tharon Green and Chris Sanders as impact performers. The Tigers appear to be an improved squad from last season.
Coach Drum says:
— “We’ll find out a lot about our team in how we bounce back from last week when we didn’t play very good. Wimberley is a very good team and this will answer some questions that we have. It’s kind of the first little adversity that we’ve faced. Our big deal is to learn from it — not dwell on it — and get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.