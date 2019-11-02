SAN MARCOS — Smithson Valley ensured that the San Marcos Rattlers had a disappointing homecoming night on Friday.
The Rangers (5-4, 3-3) got back in the win column following a 42-7 rout at Toyota Rattler Stadium in which they scored the final 35 points of the evening.
“We felt our offense was going to have some success, and of course in the first half it did,” Smithson Valley head coach Larry Hill said. “We kind of got a little sluggish, and our second group got in there and looked good in the end.”
Smithson Valley is now in a fourth-place tie with East Central with one game remaining in the regular season. The Rangers can clinch a playoff bid with a victory at home next week against New Braunfels.
“We’ve got to get ourselves in,” Hill said. “There is a scenario where we don’t win and get in, but we’re not interested in that.”
On Friday’s opening drive, San Marcos was unable to get anything going and was forced to an immediate fourth down. The Rattlers attempted to throw off the special teams with a fake punt, but they failed, and Smithson Valley took over on the Rattlers’ 44-yard line.
The Rangers didn’t have the same trouble San Marcos did moving the ball.
Senior quarterback Luke Gombert found a wide-open Greg Eggleston for a 12-yard pass inside the red zone to the 19-yard line. Senior running back Jacob Forton pushed the ball even further to the 10-yard line, and Eggleston finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run up the middle while hurdling over a defender into the end zone.
Senior kicker Joaquin Rodriguez’s point after attempt put the Rangers up early, 7-0, with 7:30 to go in the first quarter.
The Rattlers responded well. To start, they returned the kickoff to their own 45-yard line. A couple plays later, senior quarterback Alex Garcia connected on a slant route to wide receiver Nathan Henry, who took it all the way to the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown. Senior kicker Alfredo Hernandez’s PAT evened the score at 7 with 6:45 to go in the quarter.
The Rangers started with more than ideal field position on their next drive, as junior cornerback Jalen Nutt returned the kick to San Marcos’ 39-yard line. On the very first play, Gombert executed play action to perfection and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Cooper Douglass.
San Marcos wasn’t as successful on its next drive. Garcia threw a desperate deep ball toward a crowd of defenders, and Nutt intercepted it on Smithson Valley’s 39-yard line.
Smithson Valley took advantage of the opportunity. Junior Noah Flores started the drive with an 11-yard run across midfield on a reverse. Eggleston took over on the following few plays running for both a 19 and a 9 yard run, putting the Rangers on their opponent’s 15-yard line.
The drive ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Chandler Cole, as Gombert placed the ball perfectly in between two defenders.
The PAT increased Smithson Valley’s lead to 21-7 in the first quarter.
San Marcos continued to have trouble. Two sacks of Garcia forced the Rattlers into a punt, which was nearly blocked.
Eggleston was again successful moving the ball down the field, starting with an 11-yard screen and run. Following that, he ran for 15 yards to the Rattlers’ 31 on a double reverse, which ended the first quarter.
Douglass was back in the action on a pass to the 15-yard line, and after a penalty, the ball was put on San Marcos’ 7. Eggleston once again finished the drive, this time using a 4-yard run to the right corner. With 10:08 to go in the second quarter, Smithson Valley led 28-7.
Senior receiver Takai Madgett took over for the Rattlers on the next drive. Early in the drive he caught two passes for 10 yards a piece. Garcia also hit junior Kannon Webb for a 13-yard pass on a comeback route. However, Smithson Valley intercepted the ball and was tackled on its own 2-yard line.
The Rangers initially had trouble getting out of their own end zone. But after Gombert connected with junior receiver Maverick Freeland for 24 yards, Eggleston ran for an electrifying 76-yard score untouched. Rodriguez’s PAT increased the lead to 35-7 with 5:07 left in the half.
San Marcos started the second half with a bang, recovering its own onside kick on its opponent’s 45-yard line. Sophomore running back Benito Canales kept the momentum going on a 17-yard gain to the 11-yard line on a screen pass. Once again, though, the Rangers defense stepped up with a sack and an eventual interception by junior free safety Blake Bowman, who returned it to Smithson Valley’s 18-yard line.
On San Marcos’ second to last possession, the Rattlers had another promising drive brewing thanks to the passing game. However, another interception — this time by senior linebacker Thomas Zeug — stopped San Marcos short.
Smithson Valley junior running back Gabe Hoskins finished the night on a high note for the Rangers. Driving all the way down the field, Hoskins capped the drive off with 12-yard touchdown to the right.
Smithson Valley returns to Spring Branch this coming Friday for a 7:30 p.m. contest against New Braunfels on senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.