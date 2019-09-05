AUSTIN — Canyon Lake secured a 3-1 non-district victory Tuesday night in Austin against Class 5A competitor Crockett.
The Lady Hawks cruised to respective 25-11 and 25-8 triumphs in the first two sets, but the Lady Cougars avoided the sweep with a 25-21 win in the third game. It was only a minor setback for Canyon Lake, though, as head coach Kim Clemons’ team slammed the door shut via a 25-14 victory in the fourth set.
Caroline Kullberg supplied 10 kills for the Lady Hawks, while Cassidy Felps dished out 19 assists and six aces. Olivia Robinson provided 15 digs, and teammate Megan Vorhis recorded four total blocks at the net.
With the win, Canyon Lake climbed over .500 on the season and now holds an overall mark of 13-12. The Lady Hawks will look to add another victory on Friday when they host Class 6A Judson in a non-district match at 6 p.m.
