“We are getting 40-50 calls a day.”
That’s the word from Kim Collera, executive director of the Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. She said most of the inquiries are from out of the area and callers are asking whether the lake is open.
“What I am doing is reciting what news I have about the boat ramps and other businesses,” she said.
At present, the ramps are open, but Collera and county officials are concerned about boaters congregating in one area. Even though people are outdoors, their advice is to be cautious and heed the warnings about distancing.
“Comal County officers will be monitoring the ramps to assure that operators only use them for launching and retrieving their water craft,” Collera said.
On lighter note, Collera is looking to the future and the better times ahead, including its 22nd Annual Canyon Lake Area Chamber BBQ Cook Off. Originally set for April 18, it has been rescheduled for Oct. 3 at San Antonio Joint Base at Canyon Lake.
“We appreciate the enthusiasm and support of our sponsors who have contributed to this crowd-pleasing event year after year,” Collera said in a statement.
The Canyon Lake Area Chamber BBQ Cook Off is the chamber’s signature fundraiser and proceeds from the event help fund a variety of advertising mediums devoted to promoting the Canyon Lake Area as a year-round destination for tourists, Winter Texans and vacationers from all over the world, she said.
“The Canyon Lake Area Chamber BBQ Cook Off is a double draw for the Canyon Lake area community, drawing hundreds of cookers from across the state along with more than 1,500 spectators to our beautiful area,” Collera said. “It attracts tourism to our area as well as providing a true community event for our citizens.”
Sponsorships are available at various levels. Benefits and marketing exposure are based on the level of sponsorship selected. Regardless of the level selected, all sponsors are recognized at the event.
For more information or to become a sponsor, contact the Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 800-528-2104.
22nd Annual Canyon Lake BBQ Cook-Off Sponsorship
Opportunities
The Platinum Sponsor: $1000 contribution
• One company banner (provided by your company) posted at BBQ
• 75 Advance Tickets for BBQ samples
• Advertisement via multiply media outlets
• Listed as BBQ sponsor in Chamber publicity email blasts
• Your Sponsorship Logo will appear on the Cook-Off Schedule of Events
• 2 Parking Passes
• Four BBQ Cook-Off T-Shirts
The Gold Sponsor: $500 contribution
• One company banner (provided by your company) posted at the BBQ Cook Off event
• 35 Advance Tickets for BBQ samples
• Advertisement via multiply media outlets
• Listed as BBQ sponsor in Chamber publicity email blasts
•Your Sponsorship Logo will appear on the Cook-Off Schedule of Events
• 1 Parking Pass
• Two BBQ Cook-Off T-Shirts
The Silver Sponsor: $250 contribution
• One company banner (provided by your company) posted at the BBQ Cook Off
• 20 Advance Tickets for BBQ samples
• Advertisement via multiply media outlets
• Listed as BBQ sponsor in Chamber publicity email blasts
• Your Sponsorship Logo will appear on the Cook-Off Schedule of Events
• 1 Parking Pass
• Two BBQ Cook-Off T-Shirts
The Bronze Sponsor: $100 contribution
• 10 Advance Tickets for BBQ samples
• Listed as BBQ sponsor in Chamber publicity email blasts
• Listing in the Cook-Off Schedule of Events
• One BBQ Cook-Off T-Shirt
