During his press conference on Thursday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the events of the last week “absolutely unacceptable” and said they can never be “replicated again.”
To make that a reality is going to cost money. Likely lots of it. And it will mean that the conservative state will have to embrace things it loathes.
Regulation. Mandates.
Millions of Texans were plunged into darkness without heat as some of the coldest winter temperatures seen in decades descended across the state.
Among those millions were people in Comal County and New Braunfels who struggled to stay warm and stay connected with the rest of the world in the bite-sized chunks of time in which the lights were on as part of rotating outages.
Others couldn’t even get that type of relief as the power went out and didn’t come back on for hours at a time.
In the immediate political whirlpool that spawned as the disaster froze the state, there were lots of fingers pointed at renewable power sources, but the numbers show that renewables made up only about a third of the lost power on the state’s grid. Double that was lost from other sources like gas and coal.
All of that is shadow puppets designed to score political points based on what side of the fence you might be on. The reality is that all of those sources function succesfully in much harsher climates than what the Lone Star State had on its worst day this week. But they have to be built and prepared for it.
On Thursday Abbott forcefully called on state lawmakers to mandate the winterization of generators and power plants across the state, but such an effort won’t come cheap or easy.
If it did, the state would have taken these same steps after the winter blast of 2011 — when federal regulators recommended it.
Instead there were voluntary recommendations that only some of the state’s power generators did. If something is both voluntary and expensive, the bottom line is businesses aren’t going to do it.
And so you end up where most Texans have been over the last week. Cold, scared and angry.
Abbott has also requested that lawmakers provide power companies with funding to make the necessary changes.
Those funds will have to come from somewhere.
How strong, when faced with those dollars, will the desire for these changes remain as the temperatures heat up, the snow melts and the problem recedes?
After all, Texas doesn’t experience this weather that often. Some scientists have said the state should prepare for more extreme weather, but maybe it’s a fluke. Maybe it’s not worth preparing for. Maybe that’s part of why nothing substantive happened in the wake of 2011.
We’ve now seen the cost of doing nothing.
It’s also too high.
