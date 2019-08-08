I listen to various news/talk shows, each wrestling with the massacres in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Some seem deeply grieved and struggle for clarity or some form of coherence to explain what has occurred. Others want to use this horrific moment in our history to promote an agenda. Both are to be expected.
Underneath it all is a deep moral wound or wounds that seem to bleed into all of our imaginations, stoking more hate in some, calming others with the spirit of compassion. I believe an entire nation can be traumatized by a moral wounding that needs to be treated in some ways as an assault on the soul of individuals. It pulls the conversation from politics to the imagination’s ability to make sense of what appears to be random and arbitrary acts of violence under whatever banner.
I went back to my copy of Larry Kent Graham’s “Moral Injury: Restoring Wounded Souls.” It is immensely helpful in describing the nature of a moral injury, what its staggering and far-ranging effect can have on an individual, a city or a nation, and moves to salve the wound, if not heal it.
He senses at the beginning that the nature of a moral affliction can arise from “a failure to live in accord with our deepest moral aspirations.” He uses the word “moral” to mean “a sense of right, fairness in one’s obligations that we see in the events of our everyday lives. Moral also includes our core values, our virtues held by our communities about what constitutes the best way of life.”
Another way to speak about it is that it is a myth, which puts us in accord with our inner selves in relation to the outer world we negotiate daily. The mythologist Joseph Campbell uses the terms “mythic dissociation,” which occurs when we become discordant with our myth, personal or collective, the myth we are enmeshed in socially, politically and spiritually; we sacrifice it for other values.
Moral dissonance, however, is not just about interior conflicts, and here I move closer to the shattered cities whose trauma has spread throughout the nation. Moral dissonance can arise from a moral climate in which history and culture have embedded us and in some cases like our current climate, have impeded us from living the values that most often sustain us. Pressed by moral dissonance, many of us may feel that we have to split our time” between many moral landscapes in order to survive, which then create pervasive moral dissonance in our personal and social lives,” Graham believes, in working with trauma patients in his professional life.
But that is not the end of the terrible effects living with moral injury inflicts. He equates moral injury with moral trauma, which can drain us of our vitality, shake us from previous values and identities and send us spinning in circles which formally assured us of a stable moral compass. Moral injury ensues, then, when our lives and those of others in our social groups diverge from what we believe to be the best in ourselves, or when our moral actions lead to a diminishment of value for self and others. Self-violation and violation by others can also injure one morally, leaving anger, feelings of resentment and revenge smoldering beneath the skin.
But Graham has discovered a path back from moral trauma. He senses that healing injuries include some fundamental shifts in thought and action: renewal, repair and reconciliation, each of which “is used to reframe suffering as a soul wound/injury. With his clients he has noticed a marked difference in their responses when he introduces the terms “soul wound” or “soul injury.” His patients seem to shift to a deeper level of consciousness in meditating on their injury. Changing the wording shifts the healing to another level. Words, he has found, do matter as matters of life and death.
