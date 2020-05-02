On March 20 My son and I went to H-E-B. It was windy, cold, raining and the line to get in was about a half a block long. The store was packed but I noticed most people were smiling and everyone was so polite.
I checked out my groceries, sat on a bench and waited for my son. A young lady was leaving with her groceries and asked me if I got everything I needed. I said, yes, except eggs. She stopped and started looking through her sacks and handed me a dozen eggs. I tried to refuse but she would not take no for an answer. I had never seen the lady. That inspired me so much that I had to write to the paper. I hope she reads this and thanks again. What a wonderful town we live in.
Jean Prochazka,
New Braunfels
