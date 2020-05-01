From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Finding entertainment has been a key task during the global pandemic. With most stuck at home following the orders of state and local officials, and much of the key options for normal fun taken off the table, people have had to get inventive.
One of the key entertainment opportunities in New Braunfels has been its robust live music scene, shuttered for the time being. But some of the artists have taken to the internet on a weekly basis putting on live shows.
They’ve been able to solicit tips to help offset a tiny slice of the losses suffered as venues closed their doors and scrubbed their concert slates.
It’s not the same, but watching artists and music lovers connect over the internet as a way of preserving a tiny part of that life that we all love is worthy of a standing ovation — that can be extended once the doors reopen.
•••••
Local medical officials have rallied over the last couple of weeks to try and drive home a key message for people who need medical attention.
If you need help, seek it out.
As the virus tightened its grip and restrictions in the area tightened, hospitals and free-standing emergency rooms watched traffic dwindle.
Some of this is natural. With fewer people out and working there are fewer accidents. But there shouldn’t be fewer heart attacks, strokes or other ailments that might prove more serious.
There’s a sense of isolation right now as people practice social distancing to try and save lives, but nobody should be truly alone.
The local medical professionals are sending a key message that help is available and you don’t have to be afraid to get it if you need it.
