We are here for you.
For 150 years, our CHRISTUS Santa Rosa ministry has provided quality care during some of the most difficult times. Our current situation is no exception.
Since the early weeks of COVID-19, our preparedness enabled us to move quickly in response to the pandemic and its impact on the community. At CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels, we planned for the potential surge of patients, assuring the community we would support their healthcare needs in every way we can. We emphasized the appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE), staying mindful of our supply, and the safety of our providers and patients.
To reduce the risk to our patients, we implemented a plan limiting access to the hospital. Visitors, Associates and physicians were screened before entering the building. Elective procedures were postponed.
We supported the federal, state and local regulatory guidelines, protecting our communities and our hospital’s bed capacity. Our local stay at home advisories and social distancing showed positive results. The goal to “flatten the curve” was working.
Like so many, we watched and read about the news coverage of coronavirus. We monitored every new development. We were devastated by the stories and the images of the overwhelming number of patients in New York, our nation’s epicenter for COVID-19.
In New Braunfels, our experience has been different. While we are prepared, and taking the necessary precautions to care for pandemic patients, our practice is to transfer COVID-19 positive patients to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center in San Antonio, our ministry’s hospital for managing COVID-19 care.
We recently added another layer of safety — the availability of a COVID-19 rapid antibody testing. The ability to provide this testing to our patients at our hospital means we can determine quickly a positive or negative status. Once a positive test is identified, patients are transferred to our San Antonio facility immediately. If a patient comes to our hospital for urgent surgery, this rapid test is also available. These are enhanced precautions to keep our hospital safe.
While plans are in place, patients seeking immediate care may wonder if they can come to the hospital. The answer is yes. Absolutely.
We are dedicated to providing a continued focus of safety to our patients. We want to create a confidence within the community that it is safe to visit our hospital for care. Our concern is that someone may not seek necessary care out of fear, which may result in life threatening conditions. You can still trust your physician to provide sound guidance for your health.
We are constantly coordinating with our CHRISTUS Santa Rosa physicians. We are fortunate to work with a community of strong physician leadership. The consistent focus from our front line Emergency Department physicians, to our ICU physicians, family medicine physicians, surgeons, cardiologists, and others, our Medical Staff gives a strong emphasis on providing safe care.
COVID-19 has provided a significant challenge for us. While we don’t know if this situation will extend for the next few months, we are hopeful because we are working with our physicians to map out plans for a healthier tomorrow. Our best guidance is that you continue to practice social distancing and use good hand hygiene techniques.
We understand that the current environment in our country looks frightening, but we believe it is not the current environment in our hospital. One should not be afraid to come to us for care because we will provide our patients the safe, reliable care they need. It’s our highest priority.
Thank you to the community for your continued support. It means so much to our staff to know you are praying for us. In return, we are here for you always. We are prepared. We are ready. And, we want to provide quality, compassionate care for you in the days to come.
