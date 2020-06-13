Citizens of New Braunfels concerned about the next year of our school district should consider the potential that remote learning can add to our school system. This potential can’t be really measured this past spring as it was done in an emergency, but the following are some things to consider:
Attendance: Remote learning can allow a student to participate in class and be counted present. This of course applies to COVID-19 in the immediate future, but also for typical illnesses we have been sending kids to school with for years. This is not only bad health policy, but actually increases the chances of other kids getting sick, and defeats the purpose of improving attendance. Innovation: With this system the district might consider “Flip classes” as other schools do. You watch the lecture at home, then during class time are free to ask questions and do your homework with help available. Self-paced classes also become a possibility.
Discipline: If a student is kicked out of school for discipline reasons they can continue their education if they choose to with the school being freed of having to discipline them.
Mainstreaming Homeschool: Adopting digital classrooms also allows the homeschool community to integrate with the public schools. These people pay taxes and should be allowed to take advantage of the schools resources, including the library, sports, and programs available if they want to.
Students with jobs: Some kids, as I did, start working in high school. Remote learning can allow a student who needs or decides to work part time to only be on campus part time. A smaller amount of staff can run a summer school for people who want to participate.
Class size: Remote learning is a chance to more efficiently teach larger numbers of kids. Overall I think the community would benefit from something in between off campus learning and the traditional model. Just like everywhere else in our world, there are some things that can be made more efficient in our education system by using technology.
We need to identify what those items are and which remote learning will help us with. It was a difficult school year for many due to COVID-19, but there may be an upside if we innovate.
I hope citizens of New Braunfels will consider the potential of such an addition to our education system.
Jeff Hunt,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.