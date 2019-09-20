From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
It’s a done deal. When Comal County voters head to the polls in November they’ll be able to go to any polling location they want — even on Election Day.
That’s because the Texas Secretary of State’s office has approved Comal County for countywide voting centers.
That means no more hunting for your precinct and figuring out where to go.
That means that if you live in the county but are out for lunch or dinner in New Braunfels on Election Day, you can cast your ballot here.
This was a team effort between county officials, political party leaders and members of the public, including the League of Women Voters who spotlighted the approach.
Thanks to everyone who made this common sense change happen.
•••••
The old saying is that if you don’t like the Texas weather, stick around a minute and it’ll change.
We all know that’s not true. While the Lone Star forecast can change on a dime, there are periods of time where our weather pattern is stuck in one persistent loop. It’s going to be hot. It’s going to be sunny. It’s going to be dry. See August as proof.
But when Texas weather does turn mean, it can turn real mean — and it can do it in a hurry.
Whether it’s the slow churn of a tropical system that veers at the last second or an explosion of thunderstorms that stall and train over the same area over and over again like they did in October of 1998, when Mother Nature turns nasty, we depend on the officials at the National Weather Service to help protect us.
New Braunfels is lucky to have a regional NWS office in town that keeps a watchful eyes on the skies and helps warn people about dangerous situations, and what to do when they unfold.
