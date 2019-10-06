At a recent news conference, President Trump claimed to have invented the term fake news. He did not invent the term, he only modernized a term that was invented 80 years ago by Nazi Germany. Nazi Germany used the term “false news” to discredit news agencies that correctly reported the atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis. Mr. Trump is using the modernized version much as the Nazis used the original.
Mr. Trump is using his own tactics of speaking untruths, and taking credit for what others have done.
Jim Chew,
New Braunfels
