Femicide is the killing of a woman or girl by a man simply because she is female. Honduras, where femicide is the second leading killer, has been called the most dangerous place on Earth to be female. According to Honduras’ Center for Women’s Rights, one woman is murdered every 16 hours there — which is barely the size of Ohio. According to the U.N., Honduras has the highest femicide rate in the world. The different forms of femicide include honor killings, dowry killings, intimate femicide, nonintimate femicide, infanticide and extrajudicial killings (illegal killings sponsored by the government). Other forms of sexual violence, such as genital mutilation and sex trafficking, also result in women’s deaths.
Over two years ago, Maria, a Honduras native, faced her own death at the hands of a violent gang — or she could try to escape to a place of safety in another country with Alexandra, her young daughter. The chances of surviving either situation were almost nil. After choosing an escape route, Maria and Alexandra set out by bus from their home in Honduras to the Texas border. Besides the physical and emotional struggles of an arduous 2,000-mile bus trip, the cost of paying off “the police” exceeded $10,000. They were kidnapped twice by cartels. Maria tells of being held in a room where she could see body parts that were kept in glass jars and could hear sounds of torture from an adjacent room.
