Vaccines are good business
For the third week in a row my garbage pick up by a company has been delayed. I was told by a customer service representative that 85-90% of their drivers are out with COVID. Shouldn’t a company require their employees to vaccinated for COVID in order to protect themselves, their employees, and the public with whom they may come in contact? Being opposed to vaccination is NOT good business. I know this is short but I believe it is an important message. Vaccination is not harmful (despite the disinformation, lack of compassion, and political idiocy dispensed by the anti-vaxxer campaign), but it may save a life, or at least get your garbage picked up on time.
