The COVID-19 pandemic has caused childhood hunger to soar to record-level highs. One in three children in Texas could face hunger this year because of this health and economic crisis.
But hunger is a problem we can actually fix. If Congress temporarily increases SNAP benefits by 15%, families in need would receive an additional $25 per person each month. This benefit is a lifeline for those in our state who are facing extreme hardship — unemployment, rising food prices, eviction and hunger — because of this pandemic.
