The Garden Ridge Lions would like to thank everyone who came out in support of our annual Fish Fry, BBQ & Auction fundraiser Oct. 5.
All proceeds went to the Garden Ridge Lions Charities which supports Garden Ridge and the surrounding areas. This year’s event will support local community & youth service organizations, sight/hearing services and many other charities.
A special thanks goes out to ‘Chords Of Grace’ who provided the entertainment.
Mark DuBois,
Garden Ridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.