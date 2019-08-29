The closing of another summer in New Braunfels seems to be coming too soon. Weren’t we just honoring our American heroes on Memorial Day in May?
As the buses rolled and our local children began arriving at the schoolhouse doors this week, the chapter of Summer 2019 began closing. We will see more hot temperatures and many friends and neighbors will be vacationing through this weekend we know as Labor Day.
This first week of school always brings anxious parents, excited children, well prepared teachers and new opportunities to the front doors of schools all over Comal County. God bless each one as you step up to the plate, take the first pitch and get ready for the one that will bring you success one base at a time.
When we “officially” close out the summer, our sights are set on the first holiday of the 2019-20 school year. Labor Day is next Monday. After the first week of school, everyone deserves a three-day weekend!
Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. This date became a holiday almost 50 years after New Braunfels founders settled in to this beautiful place.
In 1894, the labor movement in America influenced the government to declare this holiday. President Grover Cleveland signed it into law on June 28, after congress passed an act making it a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and the territories.
So this weekend we celebrate the 125th birthday of Labor Day. There might be parades, parties and celebrations to recognize this day as special. Many will enjoy this as a three-day weekend with family and friends.
This wasn’t an easy period in America’s history. During this time, the average worker in the U.S. spent 12-hour days and seven days a week toiling at a job. These jobs barely provided for a basic living.
Children ages 5 or 6 worked in factories and mines where they earned even less than the adults doing the same job. Conditions were unsafe. There was no time for breaks or lunch, and little or no sanitary facilities existed.
Labor unions began to appear and workers organized strikes and rallies to protest their pay and poor working conditions. It was a difficult time for the American worker.
Conditions and pay changed, much to the credit of those who took a stand for what they believed. Now, 125 years later, jobs and the skills needed to perform the necessary tasks has changed tremendously.
Opportunity knocks for anyone who would like a job these days. Drive around New Braunfels and you will see “help wanted” signs on many doors and windows. Get online and pick a local business website. More often than not, there will be a complete listing of jobs available.
As I write, my maturity comes out a bit. It seems there has been a change in how we value some jobs and those people working in those professions.
My love of sports goes way back. Memories of people like Mickey Mantle, Bart Starr, Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain, Arnold Palmer; I could go on and on.
Today, our professional athletes are overpaid. They get obnoxious pay to fumble the ball, miss shots, drop passes and strike out. When it is time to get ready for the next season, they decide last year’s pay was not enough. They argue that their poor performances in the past were due to low pay.
I challenge them to go on patrol with one of our NBPD officers or CCSO deputies. Could they teach? You know, start school before Labor Day and end after Memorial Day? Would they address the needs of each child, making sure every student is loved, challenged, encouraged and successful each day?
Well, enough of the soap box. It is time to celebrate everyone who labors each day in the field they choose. May God bless each of you. Thanks to everyone who has a job and does it with commitment and dedication. This weekend’s holiday is for you!
After working in the Comal ISD school system for 16 years, Brockman continued to serve the community as vice president of economic development for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for 17 years before retiring in 2018. Currently, he works in community relations for CEMEX. Brockman’s column will be published weekly on Thursdays. He can be reached at rmbrockman75@gmail.com.
