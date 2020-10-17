Our country is stressed as the election approaches. We have COVID, its economic impacts, and most recently race relations. How do we deal with all of this uncertainty? I think we can look to our past. Almost 300 years ago we were a colony of England with many things not right. Our founding fathers took a bold step to declare independence from England — then a world power. The colonists had little to no chance of winning a war, but they did! How was that possible? Providence the hand of God! Many of our founders were devout Christians and called on God’s divine wisdom and help to guide them. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were clearly relying on God and the Bible. Our Declaration of Independence was signed by 56 men and is full of references to a divine creator. John Adams summed it up best when he said “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
The most prevalent signature on the Declaration of Independence is John Hancock. When he was Governor of Massachusetts he signed two proclamation’s calling for a day of public fasting, prayer and humiliation. Here is part of one: “The practice of this government is appointing annually, a day for humiliation and prayer, in a public manner to implore the blessing of heaven upon the affairs of the ensuing year, appears rational and laudable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.