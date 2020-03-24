We see a lot of labels thrown around in politics — usually by people who don’t understand them or take the time to explain them to us. Sometimes it’s helpful to go back to basics and look at some of the trends underlying these labels and one idea — populism — seems to keep popping up in our present political climate. Populism is not a Republican or Democrat idea. In fact, if Bernie can manage to win the Democrat nomination, we will see two populists running against each other in November.
Populism is a political messaging vehicle for a given politician to rally the “people” against the “elites” or the “establishment” who, according to the speaker, are conspiring against their common interests. A period of social turmoil is generally fertile ground for a populist to preach this religion — and I’m using the word “religion” here for a reason. Whatever side of the political coin you favor you have to admit that Donald Trump’s and Bernie Sanders’s have some supporters whose ardor for their candidate approaches “rapture level.” When you have a conversation with these people and notice that the communication is based on feelings more than facts, you’ll understand what I’m talking about.
Populism is not exclusively an American phenomenon but, given the fact the owner’s manual for our system of government starts out with “We the People…,” it has found plenty of niches in our history to take hold. The Whiskey Rebellion of 1794 was a populist uprising and from there you can trace populism’s path in America through seemingly unconnected events as the idea of Manifest Destiny, the founding of the Ku Klux Klan, the beginning of the Civil Rights’ movement, the Labor movement of the 1920s, the careers of Huey Long and George Wallace and Nixon’s calls to the “Silent Majority.”
That list is by no means complete — it’s just an example of how widely disparate situations can be for populism to rear its head. Our first genuine populist president was Andrew Jackson who first ran for the presidency as an outsider after the good old boy’s club of “Founding Fathers” had mostly died out. He won the most electoral votes in 1824 but not an outright majority and Congress decided to give the office to the son of one of the country’s founders. Jackson came back four years later backed by supporters who felt he had been cheated in the last election. His anti-establishment message was a form of populism and like-minded politicians gathered around him to form the modern Democrat Party.
A few decades passed and, as a result of some similar political machinations, another “common man” from our Western frontier was sworn in just as our Civil War was about to break out. Actually, Abraham Lincoln’s election victory was the tipping point for that conflict. But there you have it — both of our major parties have a healthy dose of populist DNA in their genetic makeup.
But always remember that politicians do not lead revolutions — they follow them. Over the years both of our parties have circled each other, picking off supporters from each other while trying to keep hold of their popular base. At the present time, for example, we have a Republican president who has a fetish for the Democrat party’s founder.
Trump and Sanders both use populism but with different focal points. Sanders is an economic populist who targets “corporate elites” who would reap profit from the noble and suffering middle class. You can’t go for more than two minutes into one of Bernie’s speeches without hearing about the evils of Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry in this regard (and along with the appropriate amount of arm waving). Keeping up with him gets a little tiring.
As a candidate Donald Trump started out as an institutional populist who was on a crusade to “drain the swamp” of bureaucratic elites and give government back to the people. As a president he has shifted to a nationalist brand of populism as evidenced by his approach to banning travel from certain countries. Trump’s critics characterize that as “white nationalism.”
For me, populism is like eating a bag of potato chips. It feels good while you are munching them down on the couch but you pay for it later in the gym. In politics, it feels good when you see a politician roll up his shirtsleeves, loosen his tie, and pretend to be one of us. But in a radically divided political climate we should remember that more division is not what we need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.