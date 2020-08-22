I would like express my compliments to the work Hunter Industries has done on the Loop 337 project. Major road construction projects are likely to cause delays and disruption to normal traffic flow.
To the contrary, I cannot recall a single case of anything but minimal disruption. I am glad that they received the project for the grade crossing at River Road. Hopefully, they will exhibit the same excellence and professionalism in that project.
