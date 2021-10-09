Up to 1 in 6 women develop depression or other mental illnesses during pregnancy and up to one year following delivery. Despite this risk, women often have their symptoms dismissed, or inadequately treated.
HB 1991 failed to pass during the 2021 regular Texas legislative session. This bill would lead to the creation of peer support services for perinatal mental illnesses across Texas. The peer support specialists are professionals who have successfully recovered from mental illness.
