It has been nearly a year since COVID-19 reached Texas, resulting in lockdowns, mask mandates, and a mass loss of jobs. As this letter is being written, there have been almost 46,000 COVID-19 related deaths in Texas, and we can expect that number to still go up. However, there are parts of the world where COVID-19 has hit much harder than what we have seen here at home. Countries like Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mali and Kenya have not only experienced millions of deaths related to COVID-19, but their economies are severely damaged as well.
What we need to do is help these countries combat COVID-19 and prevent another COVID-19-esque pandemic from happening again, which is what the Global Health Security Act aims to do. This is a bipartisan act that aims to increase the U.S. government’s efforts to support epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevent threats of infectious disease outbreaks.
