Early voting has started in the March 3 primary election and that means you have the opportunity to have your voice heard.
Over the rest of the week we’ll be presenting question-and-answers with several of the locally-contested races so you can read their thoughts and opinions in their own words.
Most of these candidates have also been on stage at local political forums and have websites and social media operations where you could find additional information.
And last, but not least, reach out directly if you have a question or concern to share with any of these candidates.
These are people who are running for public office and that word — public — isn’t just a decoration.
They are seeking your vote and seeking to be answerable to you. What better time to make sure that’s more than lip service?
If you have questions about a policy, ask them. If you have a question about their past political positions or business decisions, ask them.
All elections are important, and primary elections are particularly important in an area where it’s likely the only election that you’ll have an opportunity to vote for some of these positions.
In both Comal and Guadalupe counties, a lot of final decisions are often made in the Republican primary because there are few or no Democrats who are on the ballot.
There are other places in the country where the reverse is true, so this isn’t a single party issue.
We urge you all to read the Q&As that start today, reach out to the candidates directly, and don’t hesitate to look up each on the Herald-Zeitung’s website to see where and how they’ve appeared in the newspaper in the past.
Then go cast the best ballot for you and this county’s future — either early or on election day.
