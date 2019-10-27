Should we cut off a possible funding source for educating tomorrow’s workers and innovators in Texas? Texans are struggling now with rising property taxes, a major source of our public education funding.
What if there were a fairer way to make sure all Texas children received enough funding to pay good teachers and provide everything needed for up-to-date quality education? We could even fund pre-kindergarten and higher education so that everyone will be ready for school and graduates will not be saddled with enormous debts as they begin their careers and families.
Passage of Proposition 4 on the Constitutional Amendments Election would make it virtually impossible for Texans in the future to set up a fair and progressive state income tax system, where those who have plenty will be asked to keep Texas strong by funding the education of workers and entrepreneurs. Paying for good public schools is an investment in the future of our state.
A state income tax in Texas? Are you kidding?
I know, the idea of setting up a state income tax in Texas may sound as welcome as a root canal, but it’s good to remember that a root canal often saves a tooth. It’s an investment in your health.
In this election, you’re not being asked to institute a state income tax. You’re being asked to cut off that option for future Texans, even if they decide the investment in our children would be worth it. Why not let them decide?
As the Texas constitution stands now, any funds derived from a state income-tax would be spent on public education, per the Bullock Amendment (1993). And a majority of Texas voters would have to approve that tax before it went into effect.
Even more concerning is the word “individuals” in Proposition 4 instead of the phrase “natural persons,” used in the Bullock Amendment. According to Texas Monthly (May 17, 2019), the Legislative Budget Board warns that “individuals” could someday be legally interpreted to mean certain businesses, so current franchise tax revenue could be lost. We should never have been asked to vote on such an ambiguous bill.
Early voting started Oct. 21 and Election Day is November 5.
Don’t hamstring future Texans who may someday want to invest in our children’s education. Let them decide. Vote NO on Proposition 4.
Joyce Dole,
Canyon Lake
