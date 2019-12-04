When the county gears up for the next election, it will have to do some additional work to make sure that voters are prepared.
The county took its first bite at countywide polling places in the recent constitutional amendment election and the move earned a lot of praise from public officials and voters.
The change, which allows voters in a county to vote wherever is most convenient for them instead of having to travel to their specific voting precinct on election day, lowers the barriers to participation and helps clear up confusion for voters and pollworkers alike.
Or it will, as it continues to be used in the future after state approval, paired with education efforts continue to reach voters who were caught unaware this time.
Countywide voting is a system that’s already been in place in other counties — including neighboring Guadalupe — where it’s seen great success and been embraced by both political parties.
It’s also a system that works, but anytime there’s a change as big as this one is — even if the changes are almost universally positive — there will be some issues to work through.
This is no different.
The Herald-Zeitung, for its part, will publish an information box with each election day advance, reminding voters in both Comal and Guadalupe counties that they can cast those ballots at any open polling site in their respective counties.
Additional signage and use of social media profiles might also help remind voters that on election day any county polling place could be their polling place.
The convenience and ease that comes with that fact more than outweighs any additional education efforts that are required.
