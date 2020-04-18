“Hang in there.” “We’ll get through this.” “Stay home, be safe.” “We are all in this together.” The words flow off politicians’ tongues with unnerving ease. Unnerving because it’s bull.
My little brother and I run businesses. We spent the first couple of weeks of the government-imposed shutdown making difficult, often heartbreaking financial and staffing decisions. We talked to our fellow owners/partners about how we survive financially.
There’s a great little pub in my beautiful hometown of New Braunfels called The Black Whale. I enjoy going there, particularly when my son is in town from Nashville. We sip a pint or two; my son rolls his eyes as I try to give him life advice. The bartender is always friendly; “wanna nuther?” “Hmmm . . . well, if you insist.” The Whale trips usually follow our haircuts at the old school Elite Barbershop just a short walk away. Ol’ Mike used to see me coming: “Any big cases lately? What about those Stros?” No pints being poured now. No haircuts today.
The Great Comal River would be full of toobers about now; buying beer, snacks, lunch, dinner and probably paying rent at a hotel, or more likely, one of the condos or houses in which some individual invested a significant sum. But there are no rentals being paid. No burgers or beer being sold. The river is roped off by mandatory order of state and local government without consultation with the people it hurts. “Buck up condo owners! Hang in there, local merchants! This too shall pass; we are in this together!”
Trump, Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell and a whole gaggle of supposed media wisemen/women furrow their brows as they disagree, politicize, bicker and so forth about when they will allow us to go back to work; leave our homes; restart our struggling businesses. “We have to look out for the American people; we are in this together.”
Let me be the first to say: thank you so much, oh wise, Dear Leaders.
But we are not all in this together; all these elected (and some self-appointed) guardians of our health and safety are paid — most of them by us no less — every day. None are missing a paycheck and most are very wealthy. They also continue to enjoy taxpayer funded perks, from platinum health care plans to free plane rides. Multi-millionaire Madam Speaker Pelosi will attack Trump for wanting to open the country too soon then she’ll hop into the jet we provide and sip Grey Goose vodka on the way back to her walled, California mansion staffed by armed security. But the bartender at the Whale wondering how she’ll pay her light bill? “Rest assured ma’am, Madam Pelosi is with you; all together one and all.” “Sit tight, Mike; we’ll let you know when you can sell your next haircut.”
You see words are easy; I could readily instruct someone to go on a strict diet, hit the gym and get in shape. Much, much harder to do it myself. As those financially immune from the shutdown cavalierly order up more pain for their subjects, I wonder if their decisions might be different if they had some skin in the game. What if Mike the Barber, the bartenders at the Whale and the man who sells sandwiches to toobers had a say in it?
Here’s what I say; time for these “leaders” to be in this, with us, together: suspend all paychecks and compensation for those making these decisions. No, don’t donate them to your favorite charity so you can write it off next tax season. For the duration of this shutdown, suspend all compensation for Congress, governors, county and city officials who forced our businesses to close. No exceptions. They sure as hell didn’t make one for my barber.
Remember: buck up; be strong; we are all in this together.
(3) comments
I mean KC... don't know where Bob came from...!
Good thoughts Bob.
Bravo KC
