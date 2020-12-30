New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - it will be windy at times especially this evening. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.