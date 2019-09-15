ng over in his grave since the liberal Democrats have decided to change the definition of certain words to fit their agenda.
Racism used to mean hatred or intolerance of another race or other races. The liberal Democrats now twisted the definition of racism as someone who wants a better America, a stronger military, lower unemployment for all, lower taxes, better healthcare for all, someone who believes in the Second Amendment and most importantly values the right to life of the unborn.
This all coming from the liberal Democrats and liberal media telling me I’m a racist because I voted for President Trump.
It sounds to me like the ones who are racist, by the actual definition of racism, are the liberal Democrats and liberal media.
Their hatred for a man who has done nothing but make positive changes since he has been in office is frightening. What kind of message are they sending to the up and coming generations of our kids and grand kids? Hate and acts of violence are the new normal for those that do not agree with the liberal way of thinking. What ever happened to agree to disagree and walk away.
Take off the blinders and see the good for a change. You can’t tell me that you don’t see more money in your pockets, a better economy, lower unemployment, lower gas prices and a stronger military. Aren’t those positive things? It’s a shame the Democratic party and most of the media never acknowledge that.
I hope and pray that Trump wins in 2020 to continue the good works he is doing to keep America great for our kids and grand kids.
If you disagree with me that’s fine, but it doesn’t give you the right to harass me or anyone else that votes for President Trump.
Meet you at the polls!
Cathy Amescua,
New Braunfels
