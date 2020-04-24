•••••
The Alamo Regional Transit program has suspended collecting fares through the end of May for residents needing to travel within the 13-county service area.
At a time when the economy is frozen because of the coronavirus pandemic, making sure that some of our community’s most vulnerable residents can still get to the doctor or the pharmacy to get things they need, is vital.
Ken Lowery, executive director of the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, said the free rides will serve as a “gift” to the county’s senior residents who often depend on the service.
Drivers are using facemasks and the number of riders is being limited to help maintain social distancing.
Residents wishing to schedule a ride can do so by phone at 866-889-7433 or online at www.aacog.com/artrides.
The pandemic has caused a very specific kind of loss for graduating high school seniors. Traditionally the final weeks of 12th grade are filled with big events — prom, recitals, class trips and, of course, graduation. With school closures and social distancing requirements in place, however, seniors across the country won’t have the chance to make those memories.
That’s why Virginia Horton started the Facebook group Adopt a 2020 Class Senior in NBISD & CISD. She and a growing number of parents and community members are working to make sure each graduating senior living within the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts knows others are proud of their accomplishments.
It’s easy to see a problem and recognize it needs solving, but Horton and the members of her group are contributing to a solution on a personal level. Kudos to all who view these challenging times as an opportunity to creatively support others.
