What would motivate a neighborly grandmother, a retiree dedicated to social justice issues, to hit the pavement and drive, sometimes alone, to far-away children’s prison centers to bear witness?
Cat Yuracka has probably logged more miles than many long-distance truck drivers in her many trips to McAllen and Tornillo, Texas; Homestead, Fla.; and most recently to the newly opened Carrizo Springs, Texas facility where innocent asylum-seeking children are being imprisoned.
Having traveled unaccompanied from Central America, most of these children have legally entered the United States through ports of entry with the hope of reuniting with family and sponsors already here.
Cat herself grew up with the psychologically and emotionally crippling experiences of child abuse and has spent her life dealing with the demons of her tortured youth.
Not much surprises her about the sleazy and seedy side of life. Transferring negative feelings into positive actions, however, has been Cat’s mantra as she, together with her husband Joe, have worked many hours as house parents in a child abuse center.
In May 2018, when Cat first heard of asylum-seeking children being pulled from their families and put in cages due to our government’s Zero Tolerance, she was consumed by her dark and bitter childhood memories and knew she had to do something about this humanitarian crisis.
Cat hit the ground running, and as the founding mother of the The Resistance Choir a year earlier, she pulled the members together to sing songs of peace and love at a Grannies Respond event in August 2018. Due to many protests, song fests, demonstrations and one Congressional visit in December 2018, the first children’s prison at Tornillo, Texas, was shut down in January 2019.
This closure resulted in 2,500 kids being returned to their parents or sponsors, with three hundred children released to Office of Refugee Resettlement shelters. Coming off a two-week trip to Homestead, Cat immediately set out for Carrizo Springs to facilitate a daily vigil outside the Carrizo Springs detention center. Due to her intense involvement and information gathering abilities, Cat was recently interviewed by the Texas Tribune in Carrizo Springs and Forbes Magazine, a leading source for reliable business news.
Acting as an eye-witness, Cat explains “a witness stands in solidarity, observes and reports objectively. That’s pretty much it. We strive to have respectful interactions with everyone involved, do not participate in peaceful civil disobedience, but respect those who may choose to do so. When we report — on social media, to reporters, to lawmakers, to those in our sphere of influence — we try very hard not to state something as fact unless it was observed by one of us or reported by an extremely reliable source. We come to this work due to a deep concern for the welfare of these poor children who have suffered so much already and are now continually being tortured.”
From dawn to dusk, witness bearers hold up signs of love and encouragement, wave to passersby, and sing to anyone who will listen.
The goal is to pressure the government to reunite the children with their families, knowing they will still be required to be accountable.
If you are interested in helping reunite these children with their family members, go to the FaceBook group “Witness Tornillo; Target Homestead” for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.