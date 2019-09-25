Many folks have been asking and fretting, so just in case you were wondering, I started a new job almost a month ago. Right now, I’m going through that stage our kids go through when they change schools. I even got a new set of pens and a backpack, because, well, that’s what you get when you start a new school.
Just like a new school, it’s equal parts exciting and overwhelming. I have a ton to learn, and I’m not just talking about where the bathroom is or who to sit with at recess, aka, lunch. When you’re the new kid you’ve got to commit to memory a whole new set of names and roles. It’s fun because I’ve always loved change and meeting people, and at my age I’ve mastered the art of saying “tell me your name again” without saying “tell me your name again.”
Luckily my new co-workers are great people and probably see through my dodge and weave as I add names to my brain. But one of the most fun parts has been introducing my husband, Adam, and our oldest daughter, Sierra, to my new office space. We had stopped by last weekend to check it out and drop off some stuff I had been saving. No one was in the office, so I got to give them the whole tour.
The office is one of those more eclectic types of spaces where the AC ducts are exposed, the wood stairs are shiny and the conference tables are made of giant slabs of granite. But what my family was excited about was one of the more fun items in the office.
The ping pong table.
Down in one common area there is a ping pong table. I, myself, have never played ping pong. Growing up we never did any kind of sports — not basketball, not football, not tennis. Then when I became an adult, video games had pretty much replaced ping pong tables as primary recreation for people my age. The only ping pong I played was the computer one with the little lines that you moved on the screen to bounce the ball back and forth.
Note: this is nothing like actual ping pong.
When my husband Adam saw the ping pong table, he immediately bee-lined to the paddle. Apparently in his house growing up, ping pong was super competitive. Before I knew it, we were in a fierce competition, me and Sierra against Dad — and he was destroying us. Mostly it was because we couldn’t stop laughing as we either ducked from the balls coming toward us or tried to wave our paddles around ineffectually.
Of course, my job isn’t to play ping pong all day, but I’m thinking I might have to get in some practice during lunch. Because I’d really like to give him a run for his money the next time we stop by and pick up the paddles for a quick game.
