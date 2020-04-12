I was there when nothing happened.
It was Dec. 31, 1999 and I was watching television in the city of Seguin’s makeshift command center as the clock ticked toward midnight in Moscow. There were fireworks over the Kremlin. But only fireworks.
No missiles lit up the midnight sky over Russia or any of the former Soviet Republics. No planes came hurtling out of the heavens. No elevators plummeted 40 stories. And as midnight passed on the East Coast and then over Texas, everyone breathed a sigh of relief.
We had survived Y2K without the computers going haywire and civilization coming to an end.
Since then Y2K has become shorthand for a “time when a threat was overblown.” That’s because people have very short memories. And because some of them are very dumb.
Y2K wasn’t a disaster because it wasn’t a disaster. It wasn’t a disaster because programmers and computer experts all over the world worked tirelessly over the years as it approached so that parts of our life wouldn’t come to a screeching halt.
Nothing happened because people made sure nothing happened.
If you want to play “what if” from the other side of the fence, you don’t have to look far.
What happens if, in response to disturbing intelligence reports, the federal government institutes strict new checks to board an airplane starting in January of 2001?
Many Americans would have branded it hysteria and needless worrying. Democrats would have doubtlessly tried to make political points on authoritarian overreach.
We would never know what was avoided, because we only know what did happen, not what would have happened.
That’s ultimately how COVID-19 is going to be viewed by many. Whatever the end number for sicknesses and deaths around the world and here in the United States, it will be far lower than it would have been.
Social distancing, quarantines, shut downs of businesses, outlawing gatherings of people, all of this is like the army of programmers pecking away to avoid Y2K.
The result we end up with will be far lower because of the steps that each of us have taken as this thing has marched around the world, across the country and into our county.
New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel acted quickly, and he doubtless knew he’d face criticism. What he did saved lives. But after this is all over, there’s not a number for lives saved. That’s a number we can’t know.
We can only know what did happen, not what would have happened.
There will be some who think the economy should have just kept chugging along with the deaths written off as collateral damage. But as the numbers of the sick and the dead climbed, fewer people likely would have gone about life as usual. Would you risk your life and the lives of your loved ones to serve up food for $7.25 an hour? Business would probably still end up shut down — we’d only have more death to show for it.
But we can’t know.
When this is over there will be plenty of opportunity to look back at what we could have done differently, what we should have done differently. A lot of loud people who don’t understand medicine, math or science will have very strong opinions. Ignorance never lacks for confidence.
The South Korean model of extensive testing and tracing strangled the pandemic at the outset there and might point the way for other nations in the future. But South Korea had recent experience with the MERS outbreak. They were prepared.
The world will likely be better prepared for the next one.
When life returns to normal — whatever that might look like — we’ll all be aware of what happened.
We can think about what might have happened, we can theorize about what-if scenarios, but at the end of the day the truth remains the same as it did as the clock ticked over to midnight on Jan. 1, 2000.
We can only know what did happen, not what would have happened.
We will never truly know what we prevented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.