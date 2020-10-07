Men’s RoundUp is in its third year. After a six month covid hiatus we kicked off the third year with bass pro Alton Jones in September. This month there is a special treat, Couples Night Out. Charlie Duke, the 10th man to walk on the moon, who kicked off Men’s RoundUp two years ago, is returning as Texan of the Year along with his wife Dottie. The two of them have an amazing ministry team. Many of you who have seen Charlie speak will enjoy getting to know Dottie, an amazing lady who shines in her supporting role.
The night has a strong message for both men and women will a real and frank truthful testimony of a couple that had it all but had nothing till they started following Jesus. You do not want to miss this. It may change your life.
