Democrats’ support of abortions is nothing new, and we’ve seen nothing in the mainstream media about the recent Democrat votes against protecting infants. The Republican bills opposed by the Senate Democrats were attempts to protect preborn and newly born infants.
The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act again failed to advance because of the Democrat’s votes. It would have made abortion illegal after 20 weeks of pregnancy except where the mothers were victims of rape, incest or if their lives were at risk. Forty-three Democrats voted against this bill to save infants.
The other Senate bill killed by Democrats would have saved babies born alive during an abortion and was the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
This act would have done nothing more than protecting precious babies born alive during an abortion, and they would receive the same care given to newly born infants. Only three Democrats were concerned enough about this infanticide to vote for saving babies: Bob Casey, Doug Jones and Joe Manchin.
Democrats constantly bemoan “Republican’s war on women” as if the only persons affected were the mothers. However, we see that it is the Democrats who are waging war. The Democrat war is on those most affected: innocent defenseless babies.
Recently in a debate, Senator Elizabeth Warner repeated a tale about being terminated for pregnancy from a school teacher’s job. She then tried to shame Michael Bloomberg by alleging he told a pregnant employee to, “kill it.”
The irony of this argument between the two Democrat contenders is that a mainstay of the Democrat’s platform is to “kill it” if a baby is not convenient.
John Landry,
New Braunfels
