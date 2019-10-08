Today I received and actually read a contract that was sent to me by a customer for doing some subcontract work on a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project. The truth is that there are some parts of these contracts that I actually read and pay attention to — such as my scope of work, price and payment terms — and then there’s a bunch of trivial stuff that I usually skim over and mostly ignore. Examples of the trivium might include references to payroll reporting requirements, obscure state standards for performing the work and certifications not to boycott the state of Israel while doing so…
Wait? Whattheheckyousay? What does my opinion on Israel have to do with building a bridge in Texas? How or why would a guy who digs foundation holes in the ground boycott Israel anyway? And who really cares?
I’m not making this up. Tucked somewhere in the back of any state contract you get will be a one-page attachment referencing Texas Government Code Section 2270.002 requiring that state agency to insert a provision requiring any contractor (with exceptions for very small businesses or contracts) doing business with the state to certify that they will not engage in any boycott of Israel during the term of the contract.
Now just to be clear other than the fact that Israel spies on us, steals nuclear secrets, routinely defies UN resolutions and repeatedly drags us into whatever conflicts that they have with their neighbors, I don’t really have a problem with Israel with regards to my business. Uruguay, Burkina Faso and Trinidad and/or Tobago fall into the same category. I have no interest in Israel other than its ability to serve as a comic foil for purposes of this column.
But if I did have some objective real-world reasons for boycotting Israel on a project how would I do it? Put a sign on our equipment? Run a PLO flag up the crane mast? It seems like it would be more trouble than its worth. But what about my employees’ feelings on the subject and their rights to free speech? What about mine? I don’t think I have any Palestinian refugees or former Nazi Party members on the payroll but you never can be too sure.
The actual legislation, House Bill 89 from the 2017 legislative session, was authored by Phil King (R-Weatherford) and signed into law at an Austin-area Jewish Community Center by Greg Abbott who stated that “anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies” during the signing ceremony.
And that’s all fine and good and I’m sure that the law’s proponents got a lot of brownie points with the religious right in the voting booth but let’s take a minute to look at the lawsuits that this little legislative gem has inspired.
And to be sure there are at least four plaintiffs out there who have filed lawsuits against the state for this while claiming that this law forces them to choose between their livelihoods and their right to free speech. And I will add that in Dickinson, Texas — if you want to apply for a grant for relief from Hurricane Harvey — you have to sign off on this as well.
We are not talking about rights to “hate speech.” There are laws against hateful speech and actions which I do agree with. We are talking about peaceful boycotting here. And, on further inspection, we are also talking about hypocrisy.
Here’s an example — Senate Bill 17 — which was introduced in this past legislative session. Stating that the bill “will ensure that no Texans will ever have to choose between their job and their (religious) faith,” Dan Patrick (R-Hell) supported a bill that would allow a licensed professional to refuse services to anyone who did not share their religious beliefs.
Religious freedom evidently includes the right to discriminate and, on this basis, a Jewish doctor could refuse treatment to a patient of Arab descent. Talk about having it both ways!
To be clear I was raised in the Christian faith but am of the knowledge that all Mediterranean religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam) share a common forefather in the person of Abraham. Given the not-so-friendly history between members of those groups I am of the opinion that religion is what happens when you take a perfectly good philosophy and poison it with politics.
Rather than promote peace and tolerance, legislation like this tends to do the opposite.
