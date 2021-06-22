World War II veteran and former prisoner of war Herb Sheaner will be one of the heroes in attendance on June 24 at the Runway of Honor event. Find event details in Stammtisch on page 2 of today’s paper.
Two years ago, we announced the birthing of the inaugural event — Runway of Honor with the spirit of honoring, paying tribute, and celebrating the servant hearts of the many families, friends, and community members who are everyday heroes.
The evening was more than we expected as we heard the stories and learned of the great sacrifices and life accomplishments of those who took an oath to serve, protect, and defend our country. From World War II and Vietnam veterans, and many active service members from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard, we were in awe as we gained a glimpse of what they gave and what they gave up in service to our nation.
