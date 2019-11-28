Most of us were taught at an early age to say “thank you” to others for their assistance and their gifts. It’s just “good manners” we were told.
Later in life, if we’d paid the least bit of attention in the passing years, we learned that giving thanks and expressing gratitude is actually good for us. It’s an exercise in humility, a clear admission that we have benefitted from the effort, the resources, the generosity and perhaps even the love and sacrifice of another.
So here we are again — Thanksgiving week — a time allegedly set aside to “give thanks” and “express our gratitude” for all that we hold dear, for all the many blessings we routinely take for granted. I say “allegedly” because it is apparent that something, or more accurately someone, is increasingly absent from the proceedings.
That someone is God, the Supreme Being, the Creator of all that is, was, or ever will be.
It’s clear to me that far too many of us are substituting our own will for God’s will. We have decided that God’s plan is not good enough for us — that we can do it better ourselves. We alone will decide what is good and what is evil, what is right and what is wrong, and whether or not to reverse those very “decisions” tomorrow, next week, or next year.
We alone will decide which of God’s laws are commandments and which are suggestions.
We alone will decide what sex we want to be (God’s natural laws and biological science notwithstanding).
We alone will decide if that healthy baby should live or die.
In our unbounded arrogance, we have decided that we alone will decide — that we need no input from God.
Is it any wonder we no longer give thanks to God? After all, why be grateful for assistance you do not want and refuse to accept?
Fortunately for us all, America’s founders did not share those sentiments. On the contrary, they were forthright in their reliance upon God’s providence and direction.
“It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor.”
George Washington
“God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that His justice cannot sleep forever.
Thomas Jefferson
“We have staked the whole future of our new nation, not upon the power of government; far from it. We have staked the future of all our political constitutions upon the capacity of each of ourselves to govern ourselves according to the moral principles of the Ten Commandments.”
James Madison
“I have lived a long time, Sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth — that God governs in the affairs of men.”
Benjamin Franklin
Our nation was founded over 230 years ago by such individuals, by men and women who recognized the importance of God and His plan in their lives and in the future of our nation. We should all be grateful for their unwavering belief that human rights and responsibilities come first from God, not from other men or governments.
My Thanksgiving prayer is that we as individuals, and especially as one nation under God, seek and accept God’s will as the essential gift from a loving Father — and behave accordingly.
